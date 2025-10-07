Jenny wasn't too far from the block for the filming of her newest movie.

Jennifer Lopez spotted filming in Middletown, NJ

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted filming in Middletown, New Jersey, and took a break to dine at a restaurant in Red Bank, according to the Patch.

batuhan toker batuhan toker loading...

Lopez, along with a film crew, is shooting the upcoming movie, "The Last Mrs. Parrish." It's a psychological thriller based on a book of the same name by Lynne and Valerie Constantine, who are sisters.

READ MORE: Netflix production shuts down major Mercer County road for 2 weeks

It's about a woman who is plotting to move in on a rich, married man and take the place of his wife. Jennifer Lopez plays the rich man's wife, Daphne Parrish, who is filled with secrets.

The local filming took place at the intersection of Navesink River Road and McClees Road last week. Lopez also filmed on Sailors Way last Friday. The night before, she took a dinner break at Birravino restaurant in Red Bank.

Get our free mobile app

The Middletown Mayor, Tony Perry, says Lopez is due back in the area in the next couple of weeks for more filming, but he wasn't sure exactly when.

Jennifer Lopez is also busy promoting her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which hits theaters this Friday, October 10.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is an executive producer on the movie, which reunited them on the press tour. That must have been a little awkward.

READ MORE: Celebrity selling hidden Bucks County home for $10 million

Click here for more information on Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For more information on Jennifer Lopez filming in Middletown, click here.

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

.