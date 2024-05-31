Bad news if you were hoping to see Jennifer Lopez this summer.

The 54-year-old pop star was scheduled to spend much of summer 2024 on the road for her This Is Me... Live (The Greatest Hits Tour). The tour — which was announced earlier this year — included scheduled dates right here in our area.

Unfortunately, the entire our has officially been canceled. The news broke Friday afternoon across multiple publications.

Both the show's organizers (Live Nation) and Lopez herself confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," JLo wrote in a message shared on her website. She went on to promise that she would make it up to her fans.

Meanwhile, Sources tell multiple outlets including People.com that the cancelation came because she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Additionally, for a few weeks, there have been rumors swirling that Lopez had been separated from her husband Ben Affleck, but nothing has been confirmed.

The pair were seen together at a graduation event for Ben's daughter (Violet) earlier this week, but reports say that Ben has been sleeping in a different residence.

As for the tour, ticket sales were struggling, according to multiple reports. In fact, some of the earliest scheduled dates were already postponed.

Lopez's This Is Me... Now (The Greatest Hits) Tour was scheduled to hit Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Agust 13. Other stops in our area included August 10 at Newark's Prudential Center before wrapping on August 16 and August 17 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The concert page has already been removed from The Wells Fargo Center's website, by the way.

If you had tickets to the show, event organizers say that fans should contact the original point of purchase for a refund.