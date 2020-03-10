Jeopardy, Dr. Phil, & Wheel of Fortune Will Film With No Audience

Coronavirus has forced many different music festivals and concerts to cancel or reschedule. Now, it's happening with TV shows. TMZ has reported that TV shows such as 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune', and 'Dr. Phil' have been forced to film with zero audience.

It is extremely understandable that 'Jeopardy!' is not allowing the audience during the Coronavirus outbreak that has affected multiple people around the world. The host of 'Jeopardy!', Alex Trebek, was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year and it is only right to keep him away from anything that may hurt him even more.

According to TMZ.com, most of the 'Wheel of Fortune' audience is usually older and due to older people being more "vulnerable" to the virus the TV show has decided to not have an audience.

There is no set date on when the TV shows will have an audience again during the filming of the shows.

It was also mentioned on Deadline.com that 'Dr. Phil' is another TV show that will not allow an audience during the filming of the show. Dr. Phil's team told deadline.com, "The health of our audience members, staff and crew are the priority.”