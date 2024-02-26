“Jersey Eats: A Taste of New Jersey” Coming To Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ
Oh, foodies you're going to love this.
An event sure to please your palate is coming to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton this weekend.
It's called "A Taste of New Jersey." Bring your food-loving friends.
It's a Jersey Eats event happening over two days, Saturday and Sunday, March 2nd and 3rd.
So, what's this all about? You'd better save your appetite.
The idea is to try new foods and drinks from all over the state. "Taste your way through NJ," they say.
The arena will be chock full of New Jersey food vendors. Some of the vendors you may already know, others you may not. You'll get to do a lot of sampling, see demos, then you can buy the products and learn about their services.
Here are just a few of the vendors:
Empanada Mania
The Brownie Bar
SD Sauce (Best Thai Hot Sauce)
Rosa's Kitchen & Catering
Cozy Tea Loft
Cake Jars
Uncle Bob's Kettle Corn
The B's Cheese
The Lemon Bar
Green Dog Mobile
Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.
Pizzaa Boss
Kilhaney's Pickles
Talula's Asbury Park
The Brisket Guy BBQ
Arlee's Raw Blends
Chickie's and Pete's (those crab fries...yum!)
Grilly Cheese
Cheesecakes by Diamond
To see the entire list of vendors, click here.
There will be cooking demos throughout the two days on the demo stage. Chefs from all around New Jersey will cook, share tips and tricks and answer questions.
To see a schedule of the demos, click here.
It's going to be a fun day. I'm sure you'll discover some new, fun eats.
Don't leave the kids at home (unless you want to, ha ha).
There will be a live DJ, a sports lounge with TVs, face painting, balloon twisting, and more.
You may be able to meet some of your favorite food influencers and bloggers too. I saw on Instagram that Meg of @Megthings_ is going to be there on Sunday.
I'd love to meet her...I follow her recommendations often.
Get your tickets now by clicking here.
Don't wait. I have a feeling it will sell out.
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander