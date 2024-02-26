Oh, foodies you're going to love this.

An event sure to please your palate is coming to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

It's called "A Taste of New Jersey." Bring your food-loving friends.

It's a Jersey Eats event happening over two days, Saturday and Sunday, March 2nd and 3rd.

So, what's this all about? You'd better save your appetite.

The idea is to try new foods and drinks from all over the state. "Taste your way through NJ," they say.

The arena will be chock full of New Jersey food vendors. Some of the vendors you may already know, others you may not. You'll get to do a lot of sampling, see demos, then you can buy the products and learn about their services.

Here are just a few of the vendors:

Empanada Mania

The Brownie Bar

SD Sauce (Best Thai Hot Sauce)

Rosa's Kitchen & Catering

Cozy Tea Loft

Cake Jars

Uncle Bob's Kettle Corn

The B's Cheese

The Lemon Bar

Green Dog Mobile

Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Pizzaa Boss

Kilhaney's Pickles

Talula's Asbury Park

The Brisket Guy BBQ

Arlee's Raw Blends

Chickie's and Pete's (those crab fries...yum!)

Grilly Cheese

Cheesecakes by Diamond

To see the entire list of vendors, click here.

There will be cooking demos throughout the two days on the demo stage. Chefs from all around New Jersey will cook, share tips and tricks and answer questions.

To see a schedule of the demos, click here.

It's going to be a fun day. I'm sure you'll discover some new, fun eats.

Don't leave the kids at home (unless you want to, ha ha).

There will be a live DJ, a sports lounge with TVs, face painting, balloon twisting, and more.

You may be able to meet some of your favorite food influencers and bloggers too. I saw on Instagram that Meg of @Megthings_ is going to be there on Sunday.

I'd love to meet her...I follow her recommendations often.

Get your tickets now by clicking here.

Don't wait. I have a feeling it will sell out.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander