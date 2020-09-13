Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Rip current risk is high today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature75° - 76°
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 11:01a		High
Sun 5:02p		Low
Sun 11:57p		High
Mon 5:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:25a		High
Sun 4:36p		Low
Sun 11:21p		High
Mon 5:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:37a		High
Sun 4:50p		Low
Sun 11:33p		High
Mon 5:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:29a		High
Sun 4:32p		Low
Sun 11:25p		High
Mon 5:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:29a		Low
Sun 3:06p		High
Sun 8:42p		Low
Mon 4:02a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:46a		High
Sun 4:59p		Low
Sun 11:49p		High
Mon 5:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:36a		Low
Sun 2:40p		High
Sun 7:49p		Low
Mon 3:36a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:31a		Low
Sun 11:16a		High
Sun 5:54p		Low
Mon 12:24a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:18a		High
Sun 4:52p		Low
Sun 11:26p		High
Mon 5:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:38a		High
Sun 5:25p		Low
Sun 11:49p		High
Mon 5:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:31a		High
Sun 5:05p		Low
Sun 11:32p		High
Mon 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:30a		Low
Sun 11:22a		High
Sun 5:56p		Low
Mon 12:20a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

