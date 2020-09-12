Jaden Smith addressed rumors that he and Sofia Richie are dating.

Fans speculated that the two could be a couple after paparazzi captured photos of them looking cozy at the beach over Labor Day weekend.

Smith spoke about the photos and his relationship with Richie during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday (September 11).

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” Jaden said of the photos. “But me and Sophia have been friends for like, ten years."

"We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for ten years too," he added. "But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

According to Us Weekly, Smith and Richie briefly dated in 2012 before becoming just friends.

Last month, Richie and Scott Disick broke up after nearly three years together. They first broke up in May. They reconciled before calling it quits for good three months later.

"Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” a source told the outlet.