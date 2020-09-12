Mark Ruffalo Reacts to ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans’ Alleged Nude Photo Leak

Mark Ruffalo responded to Chris Evans' alleged nude photo leak in the best way.

Ruffalo tweeted the Captain America star on Saturday (September 12), just hours after Evans accidentally shared an apparent nude photo on Instagram.

"Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Ruffalo tweeted at Evans. "See... silver lining."

See the tweet, below.

Earlier in the day, Evans shared a screen recording of him playing the Heads Up app on his Instagram account. At the end of the recording, his personal photo gallery appeared on the screen, which featured a POV photo of a man in a bed with an erect penis. The post was quickly deleted but not before fans took recordings of his video.

Although it remains unconfirmed whose phone Evans was recording on or if it was truly him in the image, fans speculated that it was him in the photograph. Evans has not commented on the photo.