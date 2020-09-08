Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:01a
|High
Tue 12:30p
|Low
Tue 6:52p
|High
Wed 1:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:25a
|High
Tue 12:04p
|Low
Tue 6:16p
|High
Wed 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:37a
|High
Tue 12:18p
|Low
Tue 6:28p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 12:00p
|Low
Tue 6:20p
|High
Wed 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:10p
|Low
Tue 10:57p
|High
Wed 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:24p
|Low
Tue 7:00p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 3:17p
|Low
Tue 10:31p
|High
Wed 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:44a
|High
Tue 1:18p
|Low
Tue 7:39p
|High
Wed 1:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|High
Tue 12:03p
|Low
Tue 6:33p
|High
Wed 12:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:04a
|High
Tue 12:34p
|Low
Tue 6:54p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:52a
|High
Tue 12:09p
|Low
Tue 6:35p
|High
Wed 12:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 1:14p
|Low
Tue 7:33p
|High
Wed 1:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).