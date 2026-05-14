Whoa. This is exciting. You'd better get your raffle ticket fast before they sell out.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County selling tickets for its Sweet Ride Car Raffle

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County's Sweet Ride Car Raffle is going on now. Don't miss out. Simply buy a raffle ticket (keep reading for details on how you can buy a ticket), which supports this amazing group that supports local youth, and you could win your dream car.

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County posted details on Facebook. Check it out below.

Raffle tickets are selling for $100 each

Tickets are on sale now until June 26th. Each raffle ticket is $100. Only 999 tickets will be sold, so your ticket gives you great odds at winning a brand new car.

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The winner will choose from 6 cars or get a new car voucher

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County has partnered with Haldeman Auto Group (which operates 5 dealerships throughout Mercer County) for this amazing opportunity. If you are the winner, you'll get your choice of the 6 vehicles pictured above or a voucher for a new car worth $35,000.

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“This raffle is a fun and meaningful way for our community to come together in support of local youth,” said Stephanie Karpowicz, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County. “Every ticket purchased helps us create and sustain mentoring relationships that provide children with guidance, encouragement, and opportunities to reach their full potential. We are incredibly grateful to Haldeman Automotive for their longstanding partnership and commitment to making a difference in Mercer County."

Don't wait to buy your raffle ticket. I have a feeling they'll sell out. To secure your ticket, call (609) 656-1000. Remember, only 999 tickets will be sold for a chance at a brand new car. The best part, you'll be helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer County mentor local youth.