How often do you eat fast food? For me, I probably eat a Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch once every three weeks. Maybe I'll have a Chick-Fil-A spicy chicken sandwich once a month? I wish I could eat fast food daily but there's a fat gene in my family. If I was devouring fast food on a daily basis, I would gain a ton of weight and blow up like a tick! I would then totally understand why people tell me that I have a face for radio.

Listen to Jimmy G nights on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app.

Seriously, I love fast food and it's a topic I love to talk about. My top three fast-food restaurants are Chick-fil-a, Taco Bell, and I guess McDonald's? Maybe White Castle? What about Wendy's?

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's is always tasty and reliable. It might not be your favorite fast food restaurant but at least you know what you will be getting. The burgers are solid, the nuggets are amazing, and the $4 for 4 deal is tremendous. The breakfast is great too!

On Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14 during breakfast hours, you can start your day with a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant, or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. The offer is valid August 13 – 14, 2021 during breakfast hours only. You are limited to one free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. The FREE sandwiches will be offered while supplies last. Offer excludes the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

Here's the best part... NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. You can go to the drive-thru and order a FREE breakfast croissant and not have to get anything else! Make sure to stop at a Jersey Shore Wendy's and take advantage! I hope you enjoy your breakfast!

We Got Your Breakfast Covered Now Let's Check Out The Juciest Burgers At The Shore Sometimes...you just need a solid burger.