Do you have a favorite meal of the day?

My favorite is breakfast. Pancakes, eggs, pork roll, omelets, croissants, bacon, French toast...you name it, I love it.

I'm sure you've heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." It gives you the energy you need to face the day.

Where can you find the best breakfast?

You may be thinking the answer is at home, right? I don't know about you, but when I make breakfast at home it's good, but not as good as when you go out to a restaurant and someone is making it for you.

The people at Cheapism took a look at a bunch of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews plus, dug into what local food critics had to say about breakfast restaurants all over the country.

They came up with the list of the "Best Hole-in-the-Wall Breakfast Place in Every State."

Where can you find the best breakfast in Pennsylvania?

It's a big state.

Christie's Deli in Philadelphia Voted Best Breakfast in PA

The winner is...drumroll please...Christie's Deli in Philadelphia.

Have you been there?

Cheapism says, "Diners love the sandwiches at this Philadelphia deli, which makes breakfast versions on croissants. Choices range from a pork roll with cheddar cheese, fried eggs, onion, hash browns, and garlic sriracha to a pastrami and provolone breakfast sandwich."

Gosh, now I'm hungry. I want to jump in the car and make a little road trip to Philly, pronto.

Check out the specials on Instagram.

Christie's Deli is located at 1822 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

Take a look at the rest of the places that were voted best breakfast in each state, by clicking here.

Enjoy.

