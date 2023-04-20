This is Where You’ll Find South Jersey’s Best Coffee

Who doesn't like a good cup of Joe in the morning...or afternoon? I love when I open the door to a coffee shop and I can smell that all too familiar fresh coffee.

Even in the summer, a tall cup of iced coffee is just the pick me up I need to get through the day. Here's my list of some of the best in South Jersey.

Magic Brain Cafe is a cute little cafe that's tucked away in Cape May. It offers a friendly, homey ambience that just seems perfect for some quite time with a fresh cup of coffee. They're open year-round and also have a nice selection of pastries. You're going to be pleasantly surprised by their prices as well.

31 Perry Street, Cape May Open 7a-6m Su-Th, 7a-8p Fr-Sa (609) 600-1288

Cafe Bru Look carefully or you may pass this place by. Located off Tilton Road in Northfield, this is a cafe worth trying. As soon as you enter, you're welcomed with a warm smile and friendly greeting. They offer a nice variety of coffee options, and their baked goods are very tasty, and made on location.

333 Tilton Road, Northfield Open 6a-6p M-Sa and 9a-3p Su (609) 241-0147

Ventnor Coffee is located just before the bridge to Ventnor. This place is a bit different in that they really don't take themselves too seriously. It's a fun, laid-back atmosphere that offers coffee, a snack and a place for a quick chat. They have a small stage area where they host various events, including an open mic night.

108 N. Dorset Ave, Ventnor Open 7a-6p M-Th, 7a-10p Fr, 7a-11p Sat (609) 992-3046

How You Brewin' Further North on Long Beach Island, you can enjoy a cup of brew and a good variety of breakfast sandwiches and salads. They have indoor and outdoor-Sa seating and are open year-round. They also offer their own signature coffee packaged to go. They're grind it for you in the store. Not cheap, but worth a try.

8 N Long Beach Blvd, Surf City Open 6a-7p 7 Days (609) 494-2003

Coffee Tyme is located at the Washington Street Mall and is all about personality. It's like taking a step back in time. That said, they have a nice selection of different coffees that will surely please. Additionally, they have a selection of pastries and breakfast sandwiches that are typical of these cafes.

414 Washington Street, Cape May Open 7a-1p 7 Days (609) 435-5647

Mazza's Market and Coffee House is a place you might overlook for coffee, but they're very much worth a visit. They have a nice selection of reasonably priced coffee that ranks high in taste. They also have an outstanding selection of desserts and cookies. As their name implies, they are also a popular little market that offers fruit, vegetables and more. This is a must-try, if you've never been here.

815 West Mill Road, Northfield (609) 646-1130 Open 8a-5p M-Sa, 9a-3p Su

