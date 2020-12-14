Jesy Nelson Officially Leaves Little Mix

After months of speculation, Jesy Nelson has officially left the popular girl group, Little Mix.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix,” the group shared on Twitter around noon (ET) on Monday. "This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

The group rose to fame after winning the hit reality show, The X-Factor, 9 years ago.

In a follow-up statement posted to the band's Twitter account:

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," they said. "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over."

Jade, Perrie, and Leigh-Anne thanked their fans for their continued support, and say that they are looking forward to seeing their fans on tour.

Earlier this fall, the group announced that Nelson would be taking an "extended" hiatus from Little Mix for "private medical reasons." Nelson, 29, had been absent from some of the group's recent appearances including their hosting gig at the MTV Europe Music Awards.