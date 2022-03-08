Celebrities including the likes of Halsey, Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and Little Mix are celebrating International Women's Day on social media.

Today (March 8) people across the globe are honoring the power of women during the worldwide holiday, which falls in the midst of Women's History Month — and plenty of our favorite celebrities are getting in on the festivities.

Halsey wished all of their followers a happy day and paid tribute to one of their hits. "What I'd give to be on a stage screaming the words to Nightmare with you today," she wrote. "Sing it in ur heart for me."

Released in 2019, "Nightmare" is a walloping rock anthem that finds the hit-maker taking on the patriarchy.

Kardashian took the opportunity to promote her game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood to her millions of followers: "Anything is possible if you work hard," she said. "I'm so proud of my game [Kim Kardashian: Hollywood] and I hope it inspires you to chase your dreams!"

Hey, more power to the mogul for never missing an opportunity for self-promotion.

Girl group Little Mix joined in on the celebrations with a video. Soundtracked by their Nicki Minaj-assisted hit "Woman Like Me," the visual ends with what appears to be a new clip of them in rehearsals.

Meanwhile, Lohan encouraged her followers to "empower one another and spread the love" during Women's History Month.

Liam Payne of One Direction directed his own message to women worldwide. However, he shared a special thank you to "those close in my life that have taught me so much."

Kamala Harris, the first female vice president in United States history, shared a heartfelt message of her own. "As my mother always used to say, 'You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last,'" she shared. "On International Women’s Day, we recognize how far women have come—and how far we have to go to achieve full equality and representation."

First Lady Jill Biden said the day was to honor "women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost." Meanwhile, President Joe Biden delivered a call to action for the future.

"As we celebrate the progress we’ve made, let’s recommit ourselves to the work that remains to deliver the full measure of equity, dignity, and opportunity due to all women and girls," Biden wrote.

Scroll through a roundup of these and more International Women's Day posts, below!