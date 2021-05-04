Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant!

A Little Mix baby is on the way!

On Tuesday (May 4), Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced on Instagram that she and fiancé Andre Gray are going to be first-time parents.

“We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you,” Pinnock captioned the post, which includes a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

In the stunning maternity photos, the 29-year-old songstress shows off her pregnant belly while wrapped in an emerald green skirt and strapless top with her football beau holding her from behind.

The baby news comes just about a year after Gray proposed to the “Woman Like Me” singer in their garden.

“Love you so much,” Pinnock’s Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall commented with a series of crying emojis.

“Look at this family!” Perrie Edwards added on the beautiful post. “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. [I love you] both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

On Friday, Pinnock appeared with Little Mix on This Morning and hid her bump behind a baggy green coat. The band spoke about their rise to fame from winning The X Factor UK in 2011 to releasing their first single without former fourth member Jesy Nelson. Pinnock also revealed that she's starring in her first movie, Boxing Day, which will be released Christmas 2021.