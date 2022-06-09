Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Hint Actor Might Drop $8 Million Damages Claim If Amber Heard Doesn’t Appeal

There have been some new updates in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation claims.

Now, lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are hinting at the possibility that he could drop his $8 million damages claim if Heard decides not to appeal the verdict in their recent defamation case.

Depp's legal team appeared on the television program Good Morning America on June 8, where they claimed the case was never about the money, but rather about their client's reputation.

Host George Stephanopoulos noted that Heard's lawyers announced plans to appeal partly because Heard does not have the funds to pay the judgement.

"You have said that the goal was not to impoverish Ms. Heard — is it possible that we could see a settlement where she foregoes the appeal in return for Mr. Depp waving any monetary damages?" Stephanopoulos asked.

Depp's legal team answered by saying that while they couldn't comment on their private conversations with the actor, the case was "never about money for Mr. Depp." Rather, they claimed, it was about "restoring his reputation and he has done that."

Stephanopoulos tried to press Depp's legal team further.

"So you’re not disclosing any privileges, but it sounds like that’s something that could be on the table but it’s up to Ms. Heard?" he continued.

However, Depp's team remained mum. Watch below:

Previously, Depp sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million after she wrote that she "spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath" in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse. While Heard did not name Depp specifically in the piece, the actor claimed the allegations had a negative impact on his career.

Heard pursued a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called Heard's domestic abuse allegations a "hoax."

The trail began on April 11 in Fairfax, Va., and ended with Depp being awarded $10 million compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.