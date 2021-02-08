JoJo Siwa Just Shared the First Photos of Her Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa just introduced the world to her girlfriend... and they're in love!

On Monday (February 8), the 17-year-old YouTube phenom introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie, via Instagram and TikTok, just two weeks after announcing she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend... and since then I've been the happiest I have ever been," Siwa shared on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of her and Kylie.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine,” Siwa added. “Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, commented, “Love you both so much.”

The Dance Mom alum also shared a sweet video on TikTok of her with Kylie to celebrate their one month anniversary.

"I did it!! My human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it's been the best month ever. I love you," she captioned the post.

Not much is known about her new girlfriend and BFF, but Kylie also shared a post dedicated to their new relationship on her personal Instagram.

“Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky,” Kylie wrote.

Last week, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Siwa revealed that she had a girlfriend, but never mentioned her by name.

“About ten minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying,” Siwa told Fallon. “She’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And I was like, ‘I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.'”