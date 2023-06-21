There's always something fun and exciting going on at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, especially in the month of July. You'll definitely want to plan a visit. It's one of my family's favorite places to have some fun.

Let's start with the Red, White & Blue BBQ Bash. It's happening on the 4th of July (Tuesday) from 12-5pm and will feature your favorite all-American grilled foods, music and good, old-fashioned outdoor games like sack races, a balloon toss, watermelon eating contest and more. Don't miss the fun.

July is Bluegrass and Blueberries month in the Village which means live music on the weekends and blueberry-inspired specials at the top notch restaurants, eateries and tasting rooms throughout the Village. I love blueberries, so can't wait to sample all the treats.

The Bluegrass and Blueberries festival will be Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th from 11am - 5pm.

You can indulge in the best local blueberries, enjoy blueberry-themed foods and drinks, visit food trucks, listen to live bluegrass and country music, and check out activities for the kids.

Stay to browse in the shops after the festival...they're open until 8pm on Saturday night, July 8th.

There's also a new show debuting at the end of July in the Village. It's a Murder Mystery experience at the Cock 'n Bull restaurant called "Midnight at the Masquerade." It's an interactive dinner show on Saturday, July 29th. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Bonus, during the entire summer, you can check out the giant sand sculptures throughout the village...you'll think you're at the beach. Click here for more information.

See? I told you there's always something fun going on at Peddler's Village.