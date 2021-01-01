Justin Bieber surprised fans with the debut of "Anyone," a new single and music video.

On New Year's Day (January 1), the "HOLY" singer released the song after his Bieber NYE special. Unfortunately, some fans could not access the live stream, however, this release all fans could access.

Bieber announced the song and music video just hours before its release. He also gave the debut performance of the track during his virtual concert. "Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all," he tweeted.

Watch the music video, below.

The song itself is a new vibe for Bieber that features futuristic production with heavy backing vocals. His falsetto shines in the new tune that speaks about his one and only love.

Bieber portrays a boxer in the music video. He is seen gearing up and training for a major fight, even chasing down chickens in the process. All while he is preparing and after he wins the fight, his love is at his side.

Learn the full Justin Bieber "Anyone" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Dance with me under the diamonds

See me like breath in the cold

Sleep with me here in the silence

Come kiss me, silver and gold

[Pre-Chorus]

They say that I won't lose you

But you can't predict the future

So just hold on like you will never let go

But if you ever move on without me

I need to make sure you know

[Chorus]

That you are the only one I'll ever love

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)

Looking back on my life you're the only good I've ever done

(Ever done)

Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone

(Anyone)

Not anyone

[Verse 2]

Forever is not enough time to (No)

Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)

'Cause every morning I find you

I fear the day that I don't

[Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus]

[Interlude]

Oh, oh, oh, oh

If it's not you, it's not anyone

Oh, oh, oh yeah, woah

[Repeat Chorus]