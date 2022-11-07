Toys for Tots of West Trenton, NJ Needs Our Help in 2022

It's hard to believe, but the holiday season is almost here, and that means local families will need support. In fact, there's expected to be more demand than ever for those in our area, as families continue to struggle to make ends meet.

Join 94.5 PST's Toys for Tots Collection

This year, Chris & the Crew has partnered with the Ciocca Family of Dealerships to collect even more toys than we did in 2021! We'll be broadcasting live throughout the season. Here's a schedule of our broadcasts:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (11am-1pm) at Ciocca Subaru of Ewing & Ciocca Kia of Ewing with Joe. Click here to learn more.

(11am-1pm) at Ciocca Subaru of Ewing & Ciocca Kia of Ewing with Joe. Click here to learn more. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25th (11am - 1pm) at Ciocca Chevrolet of Princeton with Gianna. Click here to learn more.

(11am - 1pm) at Ciocca Chevrolet of Princeton with Gianna. Click here to learn more. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd (11am - 1pm) at Ciocca Ford of Lawrenceville & Ciocca Lincoln of Lawrenceville with Chris Rollins. Click here to learn more.

Request Toys from Toys for Tots of West Trenton

If you know a family who needs support, click here to learn more.

Donate a Toy to Toys for Tots of West Trenton

Can't make it to one of our live broadcasts? Click here for a list of local drop-off sites throughout Mercer County.

Plus, if you're looking to host a toy drive with your school, business, or community organization, reach out to our friends at Toys for Tots of West Trenton for more details.

They'll help you get started with boxes and everything you need to help collect toys for local kids in our area. Here's a collection of information you may need:

Become a Toy Drop Off Site with Toys for Tots of West Trenton.

Click here to learn more to become a local toy drop-off site with Toys for Tots of West Trenton.

In 2021, Toys for Tots of West Trenton, NJ distributed 25,234, supporting 9,449 kids right here in Mercer County. That's incredible! Click here to learn more about all that Toys for Tots is doing in our area.

Thanks to our sponsor, the Ciocca Family of Dealerships. Now with 40 locations and 25 brands.