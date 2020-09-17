Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper have teamed up for their heavenly collaboration with “Holy.”

The Biebs and the "Hot Shower" rapper released their new single and music video on Friday (September 18). The music video was described as a short film, and it did not disappoint. The description of the new "movie" reads, “The new era has begun for Justin Bieber with his first single HOLY featuring Chance the Rapper. So much more to come.”

Actors Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama co-starred in the video alongside Bieber and Chance. The video begins with Bieber working at an oil mill while his love interest (played by Destiny) works at a nursing home.

On a particularly terrible day, Bieber was fired from his job and his wife's favorite patient passed. Chance then comes in to sing a verse in a garden alongside Bieber. The couple returned home from their terrible workdays to discover that they have been evicted.

A soldier (portrayed by Valderrama), pulls over his car and invites them for a meal with his family. The video ends on a happy note with friends and family joined at the dinner table together.

Watch the music video, below.

Learn the full Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper "HOLY" lyrics, below.

Verse 1: Justin Bieber

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

'Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

Chorus:

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God

Running to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

Verse 2: Justin Bieber

I don't do well with drama

And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain

Repeat Chorus

Bridge: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

They say we're too young

The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushing"

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know

They say we're too young

The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushing"

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know

Verse 3: Chance the Rapper

The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water, I'm a believer

My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, TWeen, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet ski

I know the spots that go the best weed, we going next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I'm my father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud

If you make it to the water, He'll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust

I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

Repeat Chorus