Justin Bieber References Ex Selena Gomez in DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ Music Video

Justin Bieber references his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in DJ Khaled and Drake's music video for "Popstar."

The video, which was created by Director X, premiered at midnight on Friday (September 4) and begins with Khaled hassling and nagging Drake via Snapchat about appearing in his next music video.

"I don't know what to say, it's every waking moment that I'm alive," Drizzy says. "This guy is off his rocker. Every 5 seconds on my phone [he's] asking me for something."

Suddenly, Bieber wakes up in a bed surrounded by sleeping women and begins lipsyncing Drake's lyrics. He makes his way around a funky mansion with a security guard trailing behind him.

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, even makes a cameo. And in fact, there's a lyric that refers to both Braun and Gomez, as well as Ariana Grande.

"You would probably think my manager was Scooter Braun / But my manager with 20 hoes in Buddakan," Bieber mouths along to Drake's rap. "Aye, look, Ariana, Selena my Visa / It can take as many charges as it needs to my girl."

Watch the music video, below.

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off between December 2010 and early 2018. In November 2014, while on a break from Gomez, Bieber was first linked to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

While some social media users praised the trio for the comedic music video, much of the response was negative particularly with regards to the lyric about Gomez. Many fans questioned if Bieber was using his ex to "stay relevant" and wondered why the lyric was needed in the first place.

See fan reactions, below.