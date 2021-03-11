Justin Bieber Reportedly Wants to Own His Masters Moving Forward

Justin Bieber is apparently on a mission to own the masters to his music.

On Thursday (March 11), Billboard published an in-depth feature with the "Anyone" singer.

In the interview, Bieber revealed he is still a work in progress when it comes to learning the ins and outs of the business side of the music industry. He told the publication that he is "learning about contracts and trying to get what’s fair."

Sources also told the outlet that the performer is currently in negotiations with his record label to come up with a new deal that would give him the rights to his masters moving forward, which he would then be able to license to Universal Music Group. This rumored deal would also potentially increase his revenue.

Bieber's wife, Hailey, had an impact on the singer's decision to take more control over his music career. "One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book," Bieber shared. "She’s so structured and routine and so responsible."

His wife also made him "realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want."

Scooter Braun Projects President Allison Kaye called Hailey a godsend. "There are very few people in my life where you’re like, ‘Everything’s going to be better if their spouse is here,’" she admitted. “Days that I know Hailey’s coming to set, I’m like, ‘This is going to be the greatest day ever.’"

Bieber is currently gearing up to release his sixth studio album, Justice, on March 19.