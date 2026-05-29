Free Summer Concert Series & Triumph Beer Garden in Princeton, NJ
Princeton is the place to be for some summer fun. The free summer concert series in the Princeton Shopping Center was just announced, and the Triumph Beer Garden will be back again too.
Free outdoor concerts all summer long in the Princeton Shopping Center
This is the perfect way to kick off a summer weekend. Enjoy outdoor concerts from local bands in the center courtyard every Friday evening, starting at 6 PM. Make sure to bring a chair or a blanket to sit, relax, and listen to the live music.
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Here's the line up:
June 5 - Des & The Swagmatics
June 12 - Rumbaile
June 19 - Random Acts of Soul
June 26 - Grace Little Band
July 10 - Motor City Review
July 17 - The Balanced Breakfast Band
July 24 - Dragonfly Band
July 31 - The Semi-Tunes
August 7 - Diablo Sandwich Band
August 14 - The Outcrops
August 21 - Ocean Avenue Stompers
August 28 - The Shaxe
September 4 - The Men of Soul
September 11 - Castle Lane
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The pop-up Triumph Beer Garden will be open from 5 - 8 PM. You can't miss it. It's at the Clocktower in the courtyard.
Grab food from the Princeton Shopping Center restaurants to enjoy
Get a group text started with your friends and make plans to go. There are plenty of restaurants in the shopping center to grab food from and eat it in the courtyard while enjoying the concert. The restaurants include Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, CHOPT, Mi Espana, Nomad Pizza, Pastiamo, Pizza Star, Wonderpho, and more. There's also a Rita's to cool off on a warn summer night.
Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 North Harrison Street in Princeton, NJ.
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Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST