Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: ‘I Failed’

Justin Timberlake has apologized to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and his former Super Bowl co-performer Janet Jackson.

On Friday (Feb. 12), the "SexyBack" singer shared a letter on Instagram addressing the recent social media backlash he's received in the wake of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. He also apologized to both women for his harmful past actions, 19 and 16 years later, respectively.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake began. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he continued.

Timberlake added that he wants to be "part of and grow from" a larger conversation. He said that he acknowledges that his apology is just a first step and doesn't absolve his past actions: "I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."

Read the rest of his full statement, below:

"I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from. The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

Many were upset with Timberlake after the Framing Britney Spears documentary aired Feb. 5. The film showcased how poorly he handled his breakup with the pop icon with regards to his appearances in the media.

For years, fans have also criticized Timberlake for not coming to Jackson's defense after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 Super Bowl Half Time performance.