Kane Brown has once again rescheduled his tour dates that were affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country star's Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which began in February 2020, has been largely shifted to late 2021.

A total of 12 rescheduled shows are now on Brown's calendar for September and November, a reduction of three Canadian shows from the original reschedule. Brown's tour plans begin on Sept. 2, and conclude Nov. 13 in Florida; a full list of rescheduled stops is below.

Per a Facebook post from Brown, tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be eligible at the rescheduled shows. Those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates have 30 days to request a refund from their original point of purchase. Visit KaneBrownMusic.com for more details.

Brown began his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2, 2020, in Ireland. His last show before COVID-19 concerns shut down the tour was on March 7 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Brown has been spending his unexpected time off the road at home with his wife Katelyn and their daughter Kingsley, who was born in October 2019. He recently released his tour's namesake song, "Worldwide Beautiful."

*Note: This story was updated on Feb. 4 to reflect all dates being pushed to fall.

Kane Brown, Rescheduled 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Sept. 11 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 18 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Sept. 23 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

Sept. 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 25 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 12-13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

