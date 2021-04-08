Kane Brown is Coming to Philadelphia & You Could Win Tickets From 94.5 PST

Kane Brown is coming to Philadelphia. The "Be Like That" singer just announced his plans to hit the road with the Blessed & Free Tour, and it's going to make a stop in Philadelphia.

The tour, which kicks off on October 1 in California, includes 35 dates at NBA arenas across the country. When Kane comes to the Wells Fargo Center on January 13, 2022, he'll be joined by special guest Chase Rice for the show. Click here to learn more.

Tickets officially go on sale next Friday (April 16), but you know we love to hook you up at 94.5 PST.

You Can Win Tickets From 94.5 PST

So Tiffany will have your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them all week on 94.5 PST's Lunchtime Party, starting this Monday (April 12). Be listening at 12 noon each weekday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

That's awesome, right?! Have we mentioned that we can't wait to go to a concert again!

Even if you're not lucky enough to be one of our winners, we'll hook you up with an EXCLUSIVE presale code on the PST up that will allow you to get tickets next Thursday, before the general public. Download the PST app now and check back on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.