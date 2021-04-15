Here’s Your Presale Code to See Kane Brown at the Wells Fargo Center

Concerts are coming back and there's so much to look forward to, right?

With all of our pent-up excitement, it's safe to say that tickets to see Kane Brown on the Blessed and Free Tour at the Wells Fargo Center next January will be super hot.

So we're hooking you up with access to an EXCLUSIVE presale for the concert. It's our way of saying thanks for listening to 94.5 PST.

Kane Brown is coming to the Wells Fargo Center on January 13, 2022, and he'll be joined by special guest Chase Rice for the show. Click here to learn more.

HERE'S YOUR KANE BROWN PRESALE CODE

But to get your tickets before ANYONE else -- all you have to do is follow this link and type in this presale code, which is: WORSHIPYOU.

It's that simple. You'll be able to order your tickets before everyone else just for being a 94.5 PST fan.

But you better hurry. The code only works until 10 pm Thursday night.

YOU CAN WIN TICKETS ON PST TODAY

Plus, keep listening to PST's LunchTime Party on Thursday and Friday at 12 noon for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to the show.

As promised, we sent the presale code right to your phone with the PST app earlier today. Isn't that awesome?

We have a TON of other exclusives coming to our app soon. So don't miss out on opportunities that you can't get anywhere else. Download the 94.5 PST app today, and tell your friends too!

Don't miss this concert, it's going to sell out and be AWESOME.

