Kanye West Announces He’s Releasing New Album Donda Next Week, Deletes Post

The new Kanye West album appears to be coming out sooner than anyone thought.

On Saturday (July 18), ’Ye announced the new LP in a since-deleted post on Twitter. "New album DONDA coming July 24," he wrote as the caption for a tweet that included a picture of a handwritten tracklist for the upcoming LP. The new album, which is named after the rapper's late mother, will feature 20 songs. The tracklist includes the recently released single "Donda," a song Kanye put out to honor his mother on her birthday (July 12), and the Travis Scott collab "Wash Us in the Blood."

The song "New Body," which was originally slated to appear on West's Yandhi album and feature Nicki Minaj, is also listed on the handwritten tracklist without Minaj listed as a feature. With Yeezy deleting the post shortly after putting it up, it is unclear whether all the details of the tweet are still valid, but Kanye clearly has new music he is ready to give to the world.

Prior to this announcement, West was expected to drop an album titled God's Country. He also teased the Jesus Is King 2 album, which he's working on with Dr. Dre. It is currently unknown if these projects are separate or if Kanye has combined them under the new titled Donda, but if Kanye's tweet stays true, we will know in less than a week. Since the tracklist for the Donda album features a song called "In God's Country" it's likely Kanye just changed the title of the album in honor of his late mom.

The Donda album comes as Kanye is gearing up his campaign to run for president later this year. He recently successfully got his name on the ballot in Oklahoma and is petitioning to do the same in South Carolina.

Check out Kanye West's Donda album tracklist below.

Kanye West's Donda Album Tracklist

1. "Donda"

2. "24"

3. "I Feel Terrific"

4. "Future Bounce"

5. "Keep My Spirit Alive"

6. "Lord I Need You"

7. "Off the Grid"

8. "Skmrrr"

9. "In God's Country"

10. "God's Country"

11. "Welcome to My Life"

12. "Up From the Ashes"

13. "Tell the Vision"

14. "Wash Us in the Blood"

15. "Everything"

16. "New Body"

17. "Hold the Line"

18. "Praise God"

19. "Life of the Party"

20. "Hurricane"

KanyeWest via Twitter