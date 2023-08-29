Kanye West Caught in NSFW Moment in Italy and Gets Scrutinized Online

Kanye West is going viral for recently exposing himself to tourists in Italy.

Kanye West Exposes His Naked Butt During Boat Ride in Italy

On Monday (Aug. 28), Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were in Venice, Italy enjoying a vacation on a river taxi. The celeb couple drew gawkers who began filming them, which appeared to prompt Ye to expose his naked ass to the onlookers as he switched locations on the boat. Pictures of the incident also show Censori with her head in Kanye's lap prior to him being pictured with his pants down.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Experienced Surprising Wardrobe Malfunctions

People React to Ye's Lewd Act

People have been reacting Kanye West's lewd act on social media.

"When is Kanye West gonna get arrested?" one Twitter user commented about the incident. "How can he go around in a Catholic country with a bare a*se and his wife near enough naked? Black privilege."

"Why tf am i waking up to Kanye West’s butt crack on the tl," someone else posted along with crying laughing emojis.

"Kanye West exposed his butt in Italy. I guess we now know what he had in common with Kim Kardashian," another post reads.

See more reactions to Kanye West exposing his naked butt to tourists in Italy below.

Check Out People Reacting on Twitter to Ye's Indecent Exposure