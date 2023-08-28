There's a new restaurant in Ewing that you're definitely going to want to check out.

It's called Big Easy of Ewing and it just opened on Parkway Avenue, in the Marrazzo's shopping center, near the Rita's Water Ice.

It has a really cool vibe...look.

If you're thinking the name sounds familiar it's because there's already a Big Easy restaurant on Warren Street in Trenton. The new Ewing location is the 2nd location of this popular place.

Big Easy of Ewing serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

So, what's this place all about? Community. A place to bring people together, employ locals and of course, some darn good soul food.

The website describes the Big Easy's food as offering "elements of various culinary traditions, including standard American, Cajun, Caribbean, Creole, and Southern delicacies." Dine in, takeout or have it delivered.

You can also catch an artistic or musical performance at Big Easy. There's a lot of talent right here in our community. It will also host community events.

It's family owned and run. The owner is Trenton native, Olugbala Sababu. He has over 30 years of restaurant experience and gives back to his community whenever possible.

During the pandemic, Sababu found community sponsors, and kicked in his own money, to make sure area families in need were fed. Fantastic.

Big Easy of Ewing is located at 1410 Parkway Avenue, Suite C in Ewing Township, NJ.

The hours are 9am - 9pm.

Don't miss out on this very cool place.