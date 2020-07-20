Kanye West Doesn’t Make Ballot in South Carolina Despite Presidential Rally: Report

It looks like Kanye West has hit a bump in the road on his journey to the White House.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (July 20), after holding what became a controversial first rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C., Kanye didn't make it on the ballot in South Carolina for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Chris Whitmore, Director of Public Information for the South Carolina State Election Commission, told the outlet that ’Ye's campaign missed the deadline.

Apparently, Kanye, who is running as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, was given a 12 p.m. ET cutoff time to receive 10,000 signatures as a petition candidate. However, the state's election committee didn't receive any signatures from Kanye's campaign, neither traditional nor electronic.

Yeezy attempted to obtain signatures over the weekend and even went as far as asking supporters to sign his petition via Twitter, but it appears that he was unsuccessful. According to TMZ, chances of Kanye being on South Carolina's ballot on Nov. 3 are slim to none as there is no write-in option for the state's voters. The only way that ’Ye would be be able to swing this is if he ran under an already established political party: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, etc.

Over the weekend, Mr. West shared more questionable thoughts on slavery, which resulted in him trending on social media and being the center of criticism. During his rally, the Chicago native challenged the efforts of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ’Ye said that she wasn't responsible for freeing slaves and instead had them work for other White people. Among those to criticize ’Ye was T.I. and 50 Cent.

However, some folks, including his family, are concerned about his mental health.

Last week, it was reported that Kanye will be on the ballot in Oklahoma. However, like South Carolina, he won't be on the ballot in Florida or Michigan.

Kanye West's presidential fate in other states hasn't been determined just yet.