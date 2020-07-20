Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to Reopen on Thursday, July 23

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will reopen for the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23. The park will follow strict guidelines from local, state, and federal health officials including limited attendance levels.

Following Thursday's opening, the waterpark will operate Thursday through Mondays through August, plus select days in September.

Much like Six Flags Great Adventure, of course, your trip to Hurricane Harbor will look drastically different than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to one of the Northeast’s most popular waterparks, Hurricane Harbor. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park’s President John Winkler said in a statement.

We’re sure you’re wondering about masks in a water park. Masks covering your face and nose will be required throughout your visit, however, they will NOT be required on waterslides, water attractions, or in pools. The park will also offer “mask break zones” in select locations to provide socially-distanced areas for guests who wish to temporarily remove their masks.

An online reservation system (much like Great Adventure’s system) will be utilized to control crowd size in the park. The reservation system opens today, you can visit their website for more information.

Guests who are not a part of your immediate family/group will NOT be allowed to share a tube. If you are with your immediate family or group, you will be allowed to share a tube on the multi-person attractions.

Additionally, the total capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions (such as the Wave Pool and Lazy River) will be reduced.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

Some of the park’s additional safety procedures include: