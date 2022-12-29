Kanye West Mural Appears in Glass Onion Movie

Kanye West has been out of the limelight for the past few weeks, but his image recently showed up in the new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

On Dec. 23, the new movie starring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista began streaming on Netflix, with fans taking note of one scene where Ye makes a cameo, sort of. In a scene taking place at the exorbitant island mansion of billionaire tech guru Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), a large mural featuring Kanye can be seen in the background.

In the mural, which takes up a wall, Ye is wearing a toga and seated atop a large lion. In one hand, he appears to be holding a snake and a torch. In the other hand, he is raising a golden goblet. Surrounding Kanye is a horse, leopard and two cupid characters riding dolphins.

There's been radio silence from Ye over the last few weeks, following over two months of disturbing behavior low lighted by anti-Semitic rhetoric and hate speech. His Twitter page has been suspended since early December when new Twitter owner Elon Musk blocked the account after saying it violated rules against inciting violence. Ye hasn't posted on Instagram in weeks.

Ye's former business manager is reportedly suing the rapper-producer, but has been unable to locate the recording artist to serve him with papers.

See Kanye West's Quasi-Cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Reactions Below