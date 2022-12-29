Vote Here for 94.5 PST&#8217;s Top 22 of 2022 Countdown

Vote Here for 94.5 PST’s Top 22 of 2022 Countdown

What. A. Year. 2022 was maybe the most lit year musically in a while.

Gayle, Latto, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy smashed onto the scene. Plus, we got new tracks from super stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo & more. Heck, we even got a collab from Elton John & Britney Spears!

So what were YOUR top songs of 2022. We'll count them down all New Year's Weekend long on-air, but we need your vote now. Vote for your favorite songs down below. 

Joe will count down the top 22 songs of the year -- as voted on by you -- this New Year's Weekend -- starting at 5 pm New Year's Eve.

Be sure to listen to see where your favorites land. You can listen live on the PST app or if you're at home just say "Alexa, play PST." 

