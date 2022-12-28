Are You Spending The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ?

If you're anything like me, you're always thinking about where your next vacation is going to be. I always like to look on Airbnb and see what homes would give me my bang for my buck and somehow I still discover the most unique rentals to ever exist

This rental though is for sure one that if you're into camping, you may consider it. This is listed as an authentic Tee Pee in Cape May, NJ and it looks like the perfect camping destination for next summer. I've never seen a Tee Pee or tent listed as a rental on Airbnb so this was new for me!

There are two Tee Pees listed on this property and each can hold 6 guests apparently. There is 1 bedroom since the Tee Pee only is one room and it has 4 beds.

The kicker is there is no bathroom, so for showering and bathroom needs you'd have to go outside and use the bathhouses that are just steps away from the TeePees according to the info on Airbnb.com.

You also get a lamp, microwave, and a fan. That's it. So if camping is your thing and you want a "glamping" experience for next summer, this is a good rental to keep bookmarked. I think this is such a cool concept!

It's listed right now for only $74 a night which is a steal because Cape May can get pretty expensive. These Tee Pees both have beach access, free parking with your booking, access to washers, dryers, and access to a community pool at Beachcomber Camping Resort.

