Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex $200K a Month in Spousal, Child Support

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kelly Clarkson's latest divorce news, Justin Bieber's thoughts about Simone Biles' Olympic exit and more, below.

Kelly Clarkson To Pay Ex $200K a Month in Spousal, Child Support

A judge has ordered Kelly Clarkson to pay both spousal and child support to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson must pay $150,000 in spousal support as well as $45,601 in child support per month. The singer was awarded primary custody of their two children. (via TMZ)

Chris Harrison Holds No Grudge Against 'Bachelor' Franchise

Despite his dramatic exit from the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison appears to be taking it all in stride. When asked how he's been coping with cutting ties with the reality show, he stated, "Honestly, I wish everybody the best. I will say it's been kinda nice, after 19 years, to have my Mondays back." (via TMZ)

Justin Bieber Praises Simone Biles for Backing Out of Olympics

Justin Bieber posted an Instagram tribute to Simone Biles after the star gymnast pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to mental stress. The pop star wrote, "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw. It's as simple as ... what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul." (via Just Jared)

Walmart to Pay for Associates' College Books and Tuition

Walmart has announced that it will cover all the costs for textbooks and college tuition for associates through its Live Better U program. Walmart plans to donate $1 billion over the course of the next five years in career-driven training and development programs. (via Walmart)

BTS Cover 'I'll Be Missing You': WATCH



BTS recently covered "I'll Be Missing You" by Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and Sting. Check out their cover, below!

Attend Lollapalooza From the Comfort of Your Own Home

Lollapalooza has partnered with Hulu to allow subscribers to watch the four-day music festival from the comfort of their own homes, free of charge. The music festival begins tomorrow in Chicago and runs all weekend. Performers include Aly & AJ, MAX, Jack Harlow, Post Malone and more. (via Hulu)

Watch New 'Voice' Promo Starring Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande will join Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as a judge for this upcoming season of The Voice, which premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.

Possible UFO Footage Divides Internet

A viral video, which first appeared back in June, depicts an odd aerial phenomenon which has left many stumped on whether they saw an alien or an angel. YouTuber Neal "Grimreefar" Evans, who discusses UFO sightings and other strange phenomena on his channel, believes the video shows a "biological entity or a plasma-based life form living in our upper atmosphere." Check out the spooky footage, below.