New York City Will Pay People $100 To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

New York City is about to pay people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this Friday (July 30), the city will pay $100 to anyone who goes to a city-run vaccination site for their first dose of the vaccine. To receive the cash, you'll need to show proof of New York residence or employment.

“When you get your first dose, you will get a $100 incentive,” the city's mayor, Bill de blasio, said on Wednesday. “It does not get better than that.”

The $100 payments will be issued in the form of pre-paid debit cards for those who get their first dose.

The city is trying to boost vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. New York City's seven day positivity rate for COVID-19 hit 2.55% of Wednesday, the highest in months, while the city's daily vaccination rates have significantly decreased.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City is not as high as its been in other parts of the country. Data from the city's health department shows that 70% of adults in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, the city announced that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees this fall. Those who do not receive the vaccine will be required to be tested bi-weekly for the virus.

New York City has not made any official announcement regarding an updated mask policy as the CDC is now recommending that all persons mask up if they're in areas where the virus is rapidly spreading, even if they're fully vaccinated.



