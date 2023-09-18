Be a VIP For Kelly Clarkson on the TODAY Show — ENTER to Win Here

She's the OG American Idol, and she's one of our favorite stars in the entire world, 94.5 PST wants to get you up close and personal to see a once-in-a-lifetime performance from the one and only... Kelly Clarkson!

Kelly is hitting the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, September 22, 2023.

You could be a VIP to see Kelly perform songs from Guts live on the TODAY show plaza.

The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Elektra Music Group. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie!

Enter to win below:

Contest ends Tuesday, September 19 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read 94.5 PST's official contest rules.