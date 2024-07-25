I filled you in a few weeks ago that a beloved retailer was in financial trouble.

Big Lots, a discount chain, with over 1,000 locations across America has fallen on tough times because of what the company is calling, "elevated inflation."

Not as many Americans are shopping because paychecks aren't going as far as they used to, therefore profits are lower.

More Big Lots Stores Than Planned Shutting Down

I'm sorry to say that a new list is out of the Big Lots locations that will be shut down and it's so many more than originally talked about.

Last year (2023) Big Lots was forced to close 52 stores and the plan was to close another 35 - 40 more this year (2024), but that number has gone way up.

NJ.com is reporting that 149 more Big Lots locations are closing from 28 states.

Big Lots profits are down

The President and CEO of Big Lots said in a statement, "While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q 1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."

New Jersey has 27 locations. It looks like all have been spared so far. There are no NJ closures on this list. That's not to say there won't be closures in the future. I'll keep you posted.

I'm crossings my fingers that a few stay open. I always find treasures every time I stop in to shop.

Clifton Heights and Exton, PA locations closing

Pennsylvania has 73 locations. Unfortunately, the Clifton Heights and Exton stores will be closing.

Google Google/Clifton Heights loading...

To see a complete list of the confirmed closings so far, by state click here.

