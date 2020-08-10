Kelly Osbourne is celebrating her new weight loss transformation.

Osbourne has been actively sharing positive messages and glimpses of her new look on social media.

Under one of the TV personality's recent Instagram selfies, Jeannie Mai (Kelly's mother Sharon's co-host on daytime talk show The Real) commented, "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight."

"That's right mamma Mai. I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne responded. "Can you believe it?

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old shared a photo of a size small tag from a new item of clothing and wrote, "Yes... I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!"

“Today I’m feeling #Gucci," she wrote.

"Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet. Because a diet doesn’t work. You lose weight and you stop it and it will all come back. So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something and stay true to it," Osbourne explained in an interview with HuffPost.

Osbourne's celeb friends have been hyping up the singer, actress and reality star on Instagram.

"You look like an actual angel," Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale commented on her recent selfie. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton chimed in with a heart eyes emoji while Vanessa Hudgens called her "Gorgeeeee."