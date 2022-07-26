Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston.

On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.

"It's really just about the feeling of it, at the end of the day. Past all the politics. Past all the numbers. It's what music makes you feel," Kendrick Lamar responded, before speaking specifically about the emotional fan in Houston. "So, to see that ... shout-out to him, by the way, ’cause I seen bro, and I was like, I wonder what he going through?" Kendrick continued. "But at the end of the day, that's how you want everybody to receive your music. And make them feel good, make them feel like it's a moment they attached to. It can live forever."

Devyn Sanford, who was working security at the Toyota Center in Houston when Kendrick Lamar played the arena on July 22, went viral after someone posted a TikTok video of him crying while the rapper performed the track "Love." Sanford has since released a statement about the video and his viral moment.

“That’s me in the post y’all,” he wrote on TikTok. “This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions...definitely love getting paid to do this.”

Kendrick Lamar has been stirring up a lot of responses with his recent live performances. During his set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival last month, blood appeared to fall from the crown of thorns he wore during the show. On the opening night of The Big Steppers Tour in Oklahoma City earlier this month, he appeared to perform with arrows sticking out of his back.

Watch Kendrick Lamar React to the Viral Video of a Fan Crying During His Show Below