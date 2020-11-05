Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan's comment about her family's involvement in the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday (November 4), a fan tweeted their concerns. “Not being funny, but you [and] your family are huge influencers and I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote," they wrote.

Khloe responded, "My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms. We have been posting for weeks ... where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

See the tweet, below.

As for who each of the Kardashians and Jenners voted for, they've kept their votes private. Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a selfie of her wearing "vote Kanye" merchandise and received backlash for it. Initially, Kim Kardashian-West endorsed her husband's candidacy, however, she recently favorited tweets from candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.