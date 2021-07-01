Kim Kardashian Blasted for Wearing ‘Ovary Cutouts’ Dress to Holy Vatican City

Kim Kardashian is facing significant backlash after wearing a sheer, cutout dress to the Holy Vatican City.

On Monday (June 28), the reality star was photographed with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace, while touring the Vatican City.

Due to the Sistine Chapel's sacredness to the Roman Catholic faith and culture, there is a dress code, similar to most of the other historic places in the city. Kardashian chose to wear a sheer, white, off-the-shoulder dress by Barragán. The dress features the new trend "ovary cutouts" as the cutouts were placed near her hips.

According to the Sistine Chapel's website, entry is "permitted only to appropriately dressed visitors.”

”Preferably you should wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Low cut or sleeveless clothing, shorts, miniskirts and hats are not allowed," it notes, before mentioning that you can purchase plastic cloaks to wrap around yourself.

While she covered her upper half with a black leather jacket during the Sistine Chapel leg of the tour, it is unclear if she covered her legs as parts of the dress were see-through. She shared photos from the tour on social media and wrote, "Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s [sic]."

A good majority of social media users were displeased with her choice of outfit as it shows disrespect to the culture and their traditions. People also referenced several other non-Catholic celebrities that visited who did adhere to the dress code to be reverent towards the laity.

On the other hand, other people said that people should be free to wear what they want. While some users suggested that the dress code is sexist, others noted that the dress code applies to all people.

See social media reactions, below.