Late Queen Elizabeth II Mourned on Social Media: See Twitter Reactions to Her Majesty’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96.

"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted following the announcement of her death.

"RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you," TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted.



The news of Queen Elizabeth II's death comes after the BBC announced she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health. Once the news of her health spread, family members quickly gathered by her side.

The health of Queen Elizabeth II has been a concern over the course of the past few years. However, concerns escalated over the summer, when she she began to make fewer public appearances alongside her son, Prince Charles, who represented the queen at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in late July.

Additionally, the queen also missed the Braemar Gathering highland games earlier this month.

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II served longer than any other British ruler, and is the second longest-reigning monarch in history, beaten only by French King Louis XIV, who served for more than 72 years.

In June, a celebration was held for Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II's passing comes after her husband, Prince Phillip, passed away in April 2021. The two of them had four children over the course of their marriage: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Following the news of her passing, many people, celebrities and members of the public alike, took to social media to share their reactions to Queen Elizabeth II's death as well as share their condolences for her and for the British Royal Family.

