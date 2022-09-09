Harry Styles Honors Late Queen Elizabeth II During Concert: ’70 Years of Service’

Harry Styles honored Queen Elizabeth II by leading fans at his Madison Square Garden concert in a round of applause Thursday night (Sept. 8).

"Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden," the British singer said on stage, addressing the late monarch.

Just months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth passed yesterday following a historic 70-year reign. She was 96.

Upon her passing, the royal family released a statement that read:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Queen Elizabeth II's son, King Charles (formerly Prince Charles), released a statement mourning his mother. It read:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

The "As It Was" singer is currently on his Love on Tour trek. He is currently playing a 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

His time at MSG ends later this month. Following his MSG run, Styles is set to visit Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.