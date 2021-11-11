Kirsten Dunst Says She’s Not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Another day, another former Spider-Man star denying they are in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film features the current Tom Holland and the villains of previous Spider-Man franchises — including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro — but so far appearances by any of the spider-heroes of those same movies are unconfirmed. They’ve also been outright denied by many of the people who should know, including Holland and his predecessor as Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield. Either the previous casts of all the old Spider-Man movies are incredible liars, or a lot of fans are going to very disappointed with this movie.

The latest person to shoot down rumors of their appearance in the film is Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in three Spider-Man movies through the 2000s. Asked whether she would be in the movie by Total Film (via The Direct) she replied, flat-out, “I’m not in that movie, no [laughs]. I know there’s rumors, right?... No, I’m the only one [not in it]. ‘Can't put an old girl in there!”

Has there ever been a movie with more rumors around it than No Way Home? Probably, but man is there a lot of curiosity about this movie. Some of that is a function of there’s just very little information out there; there’s only been one trailer and one poster so far, and the movie is scheduled to open in theaters in a little over a month. For a movie of No Way Home’s size, that’s extremely unusual. (There are rumors that another No Way Home trailer is imminent, but it hasn’t popped up yet.) Then again, people seem so invested without that stuff, maybe they don’t need to do any more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.