‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Now Available on Digital

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already made $1.87 billion around the world. And it’s still playing in theaters in most places. But if you don’t want to go to theater —or you’re sick of going to the theater because you’ve already seen it there 18 times — then today is your lucky day, as the movie is officially available on digital from a variety of online retailers including Amazon and Apple.

It seems ludicrous to describe the plot of the film at this late date — or to worry about spoilers at this point — but we’ll be respectful at least for now. Tom Holland stars in his third solo Spider-Man film, where his Peter Parker is still reeling from the repercussions of Mysterio revealing his secret identity to the entire world. He goes to his Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and begs him to cast a spell that will make the world forget who he is. But the spell goes awry, and that begins to draw in familiar Spider-Man villains from throughout he multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite being released amidst one of the worst waves of the entire pandemic, No Way Home has already become one of the biggest movies of all time. But Sony still hasn’t officially announced what’s next for their live-action Spider-Man franchise, and whether Tom Holland will return for another movie. In the meantime, they do have a two-part animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel in the works, the first half of which will debut exclusively in theaters in October 2022.

If you prefer physical media, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on Blu-ray and 4K on April 12. That’s also the day No Way Home will be available to rent online as well. (Right now, it’s only available for purchase.)