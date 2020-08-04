Kraft Mac and Cheese Rebrands For Breakfast Meals

Are you the type of person that wakes up starving every morning? Not me, I am not a morning person. I probably wait to eat breakfast until an hour and a half or so after waking up. But wait, we have a question for you. Is your favorite breakfast meal mac and cheese? Probably not, right?

Forbes.com recently reported that Kraft Mac and Cheese is giving away free breakfast mac and cheese. Yes, breakfast mac and cheese. It sounds strange we know. We learned from Forbes that Kraft is actually doing a rebrand for the breakfast mac and cheese.

There was a study that showed that close to 60% of parents served their kids mac and cheese for breakfast. According to Forbes.com, this whole mac and cheese for breakfast started during the pandemic.

You can tell me that mac and cheese have "grains and dairy" but it still doesn't beat a big bowl of cereal. I find it to be equivalent to eating spaghetti and meatballs in the morning.

Starting today, Tuesday, August 4, through Friday, August 7 if you go on Twitter and make a post using the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes you will be in the running for Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast Boxes. If you are all for the mac and cheese breakfast meal this will definitely work for you. It was mentioned on Forbes.com that if you get a reply from Kraft mac and cheese you will be sent a link to claim your Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast Box.

Now, imagine, what if with this whole rebranding Kraft mac and cheese decides to make a cereal. I think I would pass on that as well.