Kraft Mac and Cheese Released Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Mac and cheese is probably everyone's go-to meal. It's just good at any time of the day, let’s be real. Personally, I think Kraft Mac and Cheese is taking it a little too far now though.

FOX 29 recently shared that Kraft Heinz released something that honestly makes me gag a little. Kraft put out pumpkin-spiced mac and cheese. Why does that not sound good at all?

I am all for pumpkin spice coffee and everything else but why do you have to mess with mac and cheese? There’s no way I would try it.

According to FOX 29, when you purchase a box of pumpkin-spiced mac and cheese you can mix that pumpkin-spiced powder with the cheese or just straight-up pumpkin spice by itself. You will also get other ideas on how you can season the pumpkin-spiced mac and cheese. It was mentioned that you can add cinnamon to it. Not even cinnamon helps it right now.

I guess the cool part of buying the pumpkin-spiced mac and cheese is that it comes with a coffee mug.

So is this pumpkin-spiced mac and cheese more of a dessert than a meal? Maybe you can just make it as sweet as you can and it'll become a dessert.

In a tweet posted by Kraft Macaroni it was mentioned that pumpkin spice and mac and cheese fanatics can enter to win "a box of limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese." There are some restrictions. You MUST be 18 years or older to enter and the best part is that no purchase is necessary. You have until September 29 to enter for the limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese box.

If you happen to try it let us know how it tastes.